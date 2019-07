Sign up for BA 5301 and learn from a professor with over 30 years of experience in business consulting and entrepreneurship.

If you don’t have a business background but would like to learn the basics, the Rawls is now offering a three-hour graduate course to introduce you to the Essential of Business, BA 5301. All interested graduate students are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.

For more information contact: anna.delano@ttu.edu.