We are seeking college students to participate a research study, which seeks to understand brain mechanisms of training effects in college students with/out substance use.

You will be invited for visits at TTU campus to complete simple questionnaires and brain training. The study is expected to take no more than 45 minutes. Your participation is voluntary and your responses are completely confidential.



Please contact to Qiuxia at Qiuxia.Wu@ttu.edu or 806-853-3995 to participate while slots are still available.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University