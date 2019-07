TTU Rec Sports has teamed up with the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and Aerobics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) to provide the NCCA Accredited Certified Personal Training (CPT) and the Group Fitness Instructor Certification (GX) courses to you this Fall at a discounted price.







For more information please follow the link : http://www.nasm.org/academic/schools or email Johanna.Valencia@ttu.edu