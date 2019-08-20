The Lubbock Chorale, a 100-member faculty, staff, student, and community choral group, will be holding auditions for the 2019-2020 season on Tuesday, August 20 and 27, 2019. Email john.hollins@ttu.edu or call 806-401-1525 to schedule an audition (a non-threatening musical interview).





The Lubbock Chorale (TLC) is a choral ensemble integrating voices from Texas Tech University students, staff, and faculty with community members, and also regularly collaborates with the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, area churches, and various municipal and educational entities. The Chorale meets once a week on Tuesday nights, in the choir hall (room M010) of the TTU School of Music. The primary musical mission of the Chorale is to prepare and perform art-music masterworks of the Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and Contemporary periods. For more information on the Lubbock Chorale, please visit www.lubbockchorale.org





Auditions for this season will be held at the TTU School of Music. Auditions for the Chorale consist of you bringing in a brief solo (pianist provided) that best shows the natural qualities of your voice; vocalization (guided); and possibly a brief sight-reading/rhythm example or some pitch memory examples (singing back three to four pitches played on the piano). The solo can be as simple as "Happy Birthday," "My Country 'Tis of Thee," or a hymn. Members may choose to not participate in any particular concert cycle (see below) but there are rehearsal attendance requirements for each performance.





Please consider joining us for our 44th season! Following is an overview of 2019-20 major concerts:





FALL MASTERWORKS: Celebrating Female Composers, Past and Present

Saturday, October 12, 2019

St. Paul's-on-the-Plains Episcopal Church | 7:30PM





HOLIDAY CONCERT: VIVALDI GLORIA and "MESSIAH" SINGALONG

Friday, December 13, 2019

Hemmle Recital Hall | 7:30PM





ANNUAL GALA: MY FAIR LADY

Saturday, March 28, 2020

TTU McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center Ballroom; 6:30PM





MAY MASTERWORKS FINALE: BERNSTEIN & BRITTEN!

May 9, 2020

Hemmle Recital Hall | 7:30PM





Great things are happening in the Lubbock Chorale We invite you to be a part of it! Please schedule an appointment for August 28 by emailing john.hollins@ttu.edu or calling 806-401-1525.















