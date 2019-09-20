The 4th Annual Symposium on Modern Warfare

“Leadership and Modern Warfare”

September 20, 2019 – 8:30am to 5pm

International Cultural Center, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas

Registration is now open for the 4th annual Symposium on Modern Warfare at Texas Tech University. This symposium will feature presentations that examine aspects of leadership in modern warfare. Topics will include proxy warfare, command philosophies, private military contractors, terrorist leaders, the war in Iraq, reform movements, tactical improvements, and Operation Inherent Resolve. The keynote address will be given by General John Murray, Commanding General for Army Futures Commnd. For a detailed listing of presentations, refer to the program agenda available at www.amaw.ttu.edu.

To register for this event, please send your full name to

. A luncheon will be made available for the first 100 people to register. There is no cost to this event.