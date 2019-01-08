TTU HomeTechAnnounce

AFISM's August Newsletter is Published

The August edition of AFISM"s newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2019/August_2019_Final_Newsletter.pdf

Some of what you will find in this edition includes:

  • Xtender help Guide
  • Xtender for ePAFs
  • FI278 - Vendor Invoice Payee Research Report
  • AFISM Class schedule

Link to AFISM Website: www.depts.ttu.edu/afism

Link to AFISM Training Website: apps.afism.ttu.edu/training

Link to AFISM Portal:  portal.afism.ttu.edu
Posted:
8/1/2019

Originator:
Jill Lindsey

Email:
jill.lindsey@ttu.edu

Department:
Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt


