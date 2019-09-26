A native from the border of Texas and Mexico, Dr. Eliseo Torres, known to everyone as “Cheo,” has been fascinated by the folk traditions and folkways of Mexico and of his Mexican American roots. He learned herbal lore and healing from his parents, and as he matured, he learned from them a love and respect for the history and folk knowledge of the ancient art of curanderismo, or Mexican folk healing. Now an administrator at the University of New Mexico, where he is Vice President for Student Affairs and a member of the faculty of the College of Education, Cheo teaches three classes on traditional medicine and regularly lectures and gives presentations on the history and lore of curanderismo to audiences ranging from scholars and students of Latin American culture to people hoping to become knowledgeable about alternative and traditional medicine, including lay people and medical professionals alike. He has published four books on his life and his research in traditional medicine emphasizing medicinal plant and rituals and published by the University of New Mexico Press and Kendall Hunt Publishing Company.

