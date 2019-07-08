The Graduate Writing Center is committed to developing graduate students' and postdoctoral associates’ writing and research skills. As part of this mission, we are available to visit classrooms across the university to introduce graduate students to our services and to teach them about writing-related topics. In these orientations and workshops, we craft our presentations to fit disciplinary contexts and the specific demands of various academic genres.





To learn more or set up a session, visit go.grad.ttu.edu/gwcrequest. Contact Dr. Kristin Messuri (kristin.messuri@ttu.edu) to learn more about how we can help faculty support graduate student writing and research–no matter the field or area of expertise.