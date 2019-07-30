TTU Faculty and Student Ethics Symposium - Call for Papers

The TTU Ethics Center hosts the 4th Annual TTU Faculty, Staff, and Student Ethics Symposium. The TTU Ethics Faculty, Staff and Student Symposium encourages research across disciplines from faculty, staff, and students. Best in competition awards will be acknowledged at the TTU Faculty, Staff, and Student Ethics Symposium on April 2, 2020. There will be two tracks, one for faculty/staff, and one for students. Monetary awards will be disbursed for 1st through 3rd place in each track as travel or tuition grants. Winning papers will be forthcoming in a future edition of the TTU Ethics Center Journal.

Important Dates: Call for Papers deadline: January 31, 2020 Notification of acceptance of paper for presentation: February 19, 2020 TTU Ethics Faculty Symposium (15 minute presentation): April 2, 2020

Formatting Specifications can be found on the TTU Ethics Center Website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ethics/docs/Formatting_Specifications_2020.pdf

Please contact Lora Lopez (lora.lopez@ttu.edu) with any questions or concerns.

Best in Competition Award Amounts: Faculty/Staff: 1st Place - $500.00 Students: 1st Place - $500.00 2nd Place - $300.00 2nd Place - $300.00 3rd Place - $200.00 3rd Place - $200.00



Committee Advisors: Dr. Dwight McDonald, Dr. Michael Ryan (Chair), Dr. Jorge Zamora Posted:

7/30/2019



Lora Lopez



lora.lopez@ttu.edu



TTU Ethics Center





