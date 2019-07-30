Course Information:



· FCSE 6343: University Teaching in Human Sciences is open to master’s and doctoral students in all disciplines as a 3-credit course.



· Course meets on Thursday evenings from 5:00 – 7:50 pm in the College of Human Sciences.



Course topics: Planning university courses and creating a syllabus, writing course outcomes, understanding today’s students, effective teaching practices and strategies, developing assessments and evaluating students, faculty roles and responsibilities, tenure and promotion.



Course format: guest speakers, discussions, assignments, teaching presentations and self-reflections of teaching.



For more information: contact Dr. Barbara Allison at barbara.allison@ttu.edu







7/30/2019



Ashlee Murden



Email: ashlee.murden@ttu.edu



Department: FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences





Academic

