Certain graduating seniors may qualify for a $1000 tuition rebate from the State of Texas. Summer 2019 graduates must submit applications by 4:30 pm, Friday, August 9, to be considered.



To be eligible for a rebate under this program, the student must meet all of the following conditions:



• They must have enrolled for the first time in an institution of higher education in the fall of 1997 or later,

• They must be requesting a rebate for work related to a first baccalaureate degree received from a Texas public university,

• They must have been a resident of Texas, and must have completed all coursework at a Texas public institution of higher education and have been entitled to pay resident tuition at all times while pursing the degree, and

• They must have attempted NO MORE than three hours in excess of the minimum number of semester credit hours required to complete the degree under the catalog under which they were graduated.

• Coordinating Board Rule 13.93 states that if a student chooses to complete the requirements for a teaching certificate, the minimum number of credit hours required for the degree should be the minimum number of credit hours in which it is possible to satisfy the requirements of both the baccalaureate degree and the teaching certificate.

• Hours attempted include transfer credits, course credit earned exclusively by examination in excess of 9 such hours, courses that are dropped after the official census date (12th class day, spring and fall, 4th class day summer term), for credit developmental courses, optional internship and cooperative education courses, and repeated courses.

• Courses dropped for reasons that are determined by the institution to be totally beyond the control of the student shall not be counted.



If you feel you have already applied, please feel free to check with Student Business Services. Summer 2019 term a

pplications that are received prior to the deadline will be forwarded to the student’s college for review. Once a decision is made, students will be notified by U.S. Mail at the address on file.







Applications are available in the Student Financial Center in 301 West Hall, or on the Student Business Services website.

