On January 14, 2020, Microsoft will end service and support for Windows 7. As of this date, Microsoft will discontinue patches and upgrades to the Windows 7 platform; Microsoft will no longer actively protect those platforms. As a result, any computer continuing to use Windows 7 will have increased exposure to security risks, exploits, malware, and viruses. Beginning January 14, our IT security scan service software will flag these systems as no longer compliant with TTU Operating Policies.

Please begin reviewing departmental and home computer systems and upgrading equipment running Windows 7 prior to January 2020. All systems must be updated prior to January 14, 2020, and we offer the following resources to assist you:

How to Upgrade to Windows 10 : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/windows10

: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/windows10 New Computer Purchases: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/ithelpcentral/recommend

Please be aware that Microsoft will end service and support for Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023. The TTU IT Division recommends upgrading these systems to Windows 10 at your earliest convenience as well.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact your department’s local IT support staff or IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.