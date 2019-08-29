TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Adobe Informational Session on August 29, 2pm—4pm

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Adobe informational session on Thursday, August 29. The following topics will be covered:

 

  • Client Roadmap: Adobe Software and Services
  • Adobe Integration with Higher Education
  • Innovative Uses for Creatives: Integration into Classroom and Coursework

 

Adobe will provide refreshments, so please RSVP by August 27 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

 

Event Details

Date: Thursday, August 29

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: TLPDC 151, Library, 1st Floor

RSVP by August 27 to itevents@ttu.edu
