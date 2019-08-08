Faculty Travel Grants from the Office of Research & Innovation are intended to assist with costs associated with domestic (up to $1,000) or international (up to $1,500) travel for faculty to present at conferences, visit funding agencies, or conduct on-site research. These opportunities have been designed to help faculty increase research productivity and publications. Grants are competitive and are meant to assist faculty who do not have departmental, college, or start-up funding available for these purposes. Priority will be given to those faculty whose research will lead to external funding submissions, collaborations, publications, or other scholarly accomplishments. Please note: funding for international travel is very limited.

The Faculty Travel Grants are open to all full-time tenured, tenure-track, or research faculty at Texas Tech. Application deadline for fall 2019 travel is August 15, 2019.

For more information, see: https://ttu.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1786355

If you have questions, please contact Abigail Swingen, Associate Vice President for Research (abigail.swingen@ttu.edu).



