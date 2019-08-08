Study Title: Drinking Like a “Macho Man”
Description: The purpose of this study is to assess the relationship between depression and alcohol use considering gender and ethnicity.
Eligible participants: Hispanic/Latino Men currently enrolled in college between the ages of 18-25.
Reward: Chance to win one of ten $20 Amazon gift cards.!
You must be a man 18-25 to be entered into the gift card drawing.
The survey should take only 10-20 minutes to finish.
Complete the short survey found in the link below to participate:
Contact mckenzie.cordell@ttu.edu with any questions or concerns.
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.