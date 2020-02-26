Participants must be between 18-55 years old, not obese, a non-smoker or vaper, not taking medication that affects blood pressure or cholesterol, do not have cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or a history of neurological disorders.

This study involves 3 visits (first visit = 1 hour, last two visits = 2.5 hours each) to the Kinesiology and Sport Management building at Texas Tech University. Measurements include blood glucose, body composition, fitness level, daily physical activity, and vascular function during and after cycling exercise. Participants will be compensated $50 for completion of the study and will also receive results from tests (blood glucose, blood pressure, fitness level). Interested people should contact Dr. Joaquin Gonzales (806-834-5944, joaquin.gonzales@ttu.edu) or Dr. Eric Rivas (806-834-8563, or Rivaslab109@gmail.com ).

This study has been approved by the Protection of Human Subjects Committee at Texas Tech University