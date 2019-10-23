The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) at Texas Tech University has conference travel funding available to assist with the cost associated with presenting at a professional conference occurring from September 1, 2019 - August 31, 2020. We are now accepting applications!
Refer to the following link to apply. If you have any questions please contact the TrUE staff.
Travel funding link: http://www.true.ttu.edu/research/travel-fund/index.php
Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences
Drane Hall, Room 239
true.ttu.edu
806-742-1095
true@ttu.edu