The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) at Texas Tech University has conference travel funding available to assist with the cost associated with presenting at a professional conference occurring from September 1, 2019 - August 31, 2020. We are now accepting applications!





Refer to the following link to apply. If you have any questions please contact the TrUE staff.

Travel funding link: http://www.true.ttu.edu/research/travel-fund/index.php

