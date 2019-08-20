Learn how media are impacting the fastest growing population in Texas and nationally, and vice versa. Media factors including representation, audiences, ownership/control, employment, technology and digital media are examined in parallel with political, economic and social influences such as population growth, voting and economic power, language, culture and identity.
CMI 3309: Hispanic Media
Fall 2019 * CRN 41536
Mondays & Wednesdays 4:00-5:20 p.m. in CoMC 053
Instructor: Dr. Kent Wilkinson, Harris Regents Professor in Hispanic & International Communication and author of
Spanish-Language Television in the United States: Fifty Years of Development