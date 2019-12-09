Join us during National Suicide Prevention Week (September 8 – 14) as we raise awareness and share resources about this health crisis.

The Texas Tech Mental Health Institute in partnership with TTU RISE (Risk Intervention & Safety Education) presents Suicide: The Ripple Effect, a film chronicling the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive and find recovery. This film is part of a global mission to help reduce the number of suicides and suicide attempts around the world. Through sharing stories of survival and recovery we are creating significant awareness of this health crisis, while helping people find the support they need to stay alive, heal and #BeHereTomorrow!



When: Thursday, September 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: SUB Escondido Theatre

We encourage members of the TTU and TTUHSC community to attend!



FREE admission

Free food

Q & A panel discussion following the film

Seating is limited



Crisis Resources