Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop October 23rd, 2-3pm, West Hall 101. Get information about scholarships, using your financial aid, how you can save big for your international experience, and more! https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/ Posted:

10/23/2019



Originator:

Holley Browning



Email:

holley.browning@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 10/23/2019



Location:

West Hall 101



