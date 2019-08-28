3D design, CAD and .STL files

troubleshooting and modifying 3D objects you find on the internet

submitting your 3D design to the Library Makerspace for 3D printing

creating original and complex designs using the TinkerCAD program Tinkering 101: 3D Printing will provide hands-on learning in: Workshop times and dates:

6-8 p.m. Sept. 4 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 13 8-10 a.m. Sept. 16 4-6 p.m. Sept. 24 5-7 p.m. Sept. 30

4-6 p.m. . Oct. 7 3-5 p.m. Oct. 15 noon-2 p.m. Oct. 25 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30

8-10 a.m. Nov. 7 4-6 p.m. Nov. 12 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18

All workshops will take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. To register online: bit.ly/ TTULibraryWorkshops For more information, visit TTU Library Makerspace, Room 132, or email make@ttu.edu.



Posted:

8/28/2019



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Academic

Departmental

