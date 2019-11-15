With the activities and traffic congestion on game day this Saturday, IT Help Central walk-up computing support may be difficult to access. We recommend that customers needing walk-up computing support during this time (4 hours prior to kickoff until 1 hour after the game) contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) prior to visiting our walk-up support areas. We will be able to advise you regarding traffic and access to our facilities.



IT Help Central Walk-up Support is located in the Administrative Support Center at 407 Flint Ave. and in the basement of the Student Union Building, Room 10. Walk-up hours, as well as a map to our locations, are available online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ithelpcentral/hours/.



Please note that telephone support will continue to be available during our normal Saturday schedule of 10 AM - 6 PM. Go Red Raiders!

11/15/2019



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





