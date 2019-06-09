As put forth in its Mission Statement, Texas Tech University Staff Senate work for the members of the TTU staff in ways that benefit both staff members and the University as a whole. The Staff Senate strongly supports any staff member who seeks to further their education by taking courses at Texas Tech University. To that end, the Staff Senate established this competitive scholarship to assist with the expenses that are part of such an endeavor to those staff members who are enrolled in a course(s) at the University.





See http://www.depts.ttu.edu/staffsenate/scholarships.php for more information, prerequisites, and the link to the application.