Texas Tech University proudly presents the 2019-2020 Presidential Lecture and Performance Series.
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 • An Evening with David Sedaris
Best-selling author & humorist
Friday, November 8, 2019 • Royal Wood
Canadian singer-songwriter, winner of the "iTunes Songwriter Of The Year” award
Friday, February 7, 2020 • Steep Canyon Rangers
Grammy-winning progressive bluegrass
Friday, March 27, 2020 • m-pact
Los Angeles-based pop-jazz a capella vocal group
Friday, April 24, 2020 • Ranky Tanky
Jazz, gospel, funk, rhythm & blues
All events begin at 7:00 pm and take place in the Texas Tech Allen Theatre. Tickets are available now through Select-A-Seat (806) 770-2000 or www.selectaseatlubbock.com. Individual tickets are $20.00; season tickets are $85.00 for all five season events. Texas Tech students receive one free ticket with valid TTU ID at the East SUB information desk.
For more information, please contact Dori Bosnyak (806.834.4630) or by email at dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu or visit our website www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu
Join us on Facebook & Twitter (@PLPS_TTU) as well to stay informed about upcoming events and share feedback with us on the current season and who you would like to see in next year's lineup!