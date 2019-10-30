Texas Tech University proudly presents the 2019-2020 Presidential Lecture and Performance Series.







Wednesday, October 30, 2019 • An Evening with David Sedaris

Best-selling author & humorist

Friday, November 8, 2019 • Royal Wood

Canadian singer-songwriter, winner of the "iTunes Songwriter Of The Year” award

Friday, February 7, 2020 • Steep Canyon Rangers

Grammy-winning progressive bluegrass

Friday, March 27, 2020 • m-pact

Los Angeles-based pop-jazz a capella vocal group

Friday, April 24, 2020 • Ranky Tanky

Jazz, gospel, funk, rhythm & blues

All events begin at 7:00 pm and take place in the Texas Tech Allen Theatre. Tickets are available now through Select-A-Seat (806) 770-2000 or www.selectaseatlubbock.com. Individual tickets are $20.00; season tickets are $85.00 for all five season events. Texas Tech students receive one free ticket with valid TTU ID at the East SUB information desk.

For more information, please contact Dori Bosnyak (806.834.4630) or by email at dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu or visit our website www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu

Join us on Facebook & Twitter (@PLPS_TTU) as well to stay informed about upcoming events and share feedback with us on the current season and who you would like to see in next year's lineup!