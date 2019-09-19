TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Presidential Lecture & Performance Series Announces 2019-2020 Season

 

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 An Evening with David Sedaris

 Best-selling author & humorist

 

Friday, November 8, 2019 Royal Wood

 Canadian singer-songwriter, winner of the "iTunes Songwriter Of The Year” award

 

Friday, February 7, 2020 Steep Canyon Rangers

Grammy-winning progressive bluegrass 

 

Friday, March 27, 2020  m-pact

Los Angeles-based pop-jazz a capella vocal group

 

Friday, April 24, 2020 • Ranky Tanky

Jazz, gospel, funk, rhythm & blues

 

All events begin at 7:00 pm and take place in the Texas Tech Allen Theatre. Tickets are available now through Select-A-Seat (806) 770-2000 or www.selectaseatlubbock.com. Individual tickets are $20.00; season tickets are $85.00 for all five season events. Texas Tech students receive one free ticket with valid TTU ID at the East SUB information desk.

 

For more information, please contact Dori Bosnyak (806.834.4630) or by email at dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu or visit our website www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu 

 

Join us on Facebook & Twitter (@PLPS_TTU) as well to stay informed about upcoming events and share feedback with us on the current season and who you would like to see in next year's lineup! 
