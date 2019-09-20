Rawls College Pre-Doctoral Open House Date: September 20, 2019 Time: 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM Location: Room # NW112 LUNCH PROVIDED Preliminary Agenda: 11:30-11:45 AM Welcome from Dean Williams



11:45-1:30 PM: Lunch and learn panel discussion with Rawls Ph.D. program faculty



1:30-2:00 PM: Panel discussion with current Rawls Ph.D. students





Participants will discover:



· Career pathways with a Ph.D. in Business Administration



· How to prepare your Ph.D. application



· Funding opportunities for research and scholarships



· Ph.D. program insights and strategies



RSVP link: https://rr0cer0rcba0ttu.wufoo.com/forms/ssnqu7j1sijg6k/

