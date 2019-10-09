The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend Sonic Foundry educational opportunities on Tuesday, September 10, 10am—1pm.
Sonic Foundry engineers and professionals will offer the following sessions:
10:00 – 11:00 Mediasite Technical Training
· Mediasite Overview
o Using your Mediasite Desktop Recorder
o Managing and Publishing Content
· New Testing Features
11:00 – 1:00 Lunch and Learn
· Mediasite Update & Roadmap
· Mediasite Content Management in Blackboard – Mediasite Channels
· New Testing Features
· Mediasite Catch Demo – New Classroom Software Recorder
· Mediasite Join Demo – Record your Skype for Business Meeting Automatically
Sonic Foundry will provide lunch, so please RSVP by September 6 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Tuesday, September 10
Time: 10am—11am; 11am—1pm
Location: TLPDC 151, TTU Library 1st Floor
RSVP by September 6 to itevents@ttu.edu