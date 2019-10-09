TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Sonic Foundry Mediasite Educational Opportunities on September 10, 10am—1pm

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend Sonic Foundry educational opportunities on Tuesday, September 10, 10am—1pm.

Sonic Foundry engineers and professionals will offer the following sessions:

10:00 – 11:00 Mediasite Technical Training
· Mediasite Overview
o Using your Mediasite Desktop Recorder
o Managing and Publishing Content
· New Testing Features

11:00 – 1:00 Lunch and Learn
· Mediasite Update & Roadmap
· Mediasite Content Management in Blackboard – Mediasite Channels
· New Testing Features
· Mediasite Catch Demo – New Classroom Software Recorder
· Mediasite Join Demo – Record your Skype for Business Meeting Automatically

Sonic Foundry will provide lunch, so please RSVP by September 6 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, September 10
Time: 10am—11am; 11am—1pm
Location: TLPDC 151, TTU Library 1st Floor
RSVP by September 6 to itevents@ttu.edu

Posted:
8/29/2019

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 9/10/2019

Location:
TLPDC 151, TTU Library, 1st Floor

Categories