The Texas Tech University Libraries invite applications for the Open Access Award. The purpose of the Open Access Award is to recognize faculty who have made their research open, worked on open source projects or used open material in their courses. By doing so, faculty bear the banner of Texas Tech University and increase their impact as researchers and educators. It is intended to assist faculty when demonstrating the impact of their work, such as on a dossier.

-Applicants must be full-time tenure track or tenured faculty members of Texas Tech University.

-Open works must comply with copyright law and publisher policy.

-Must be able to provide evidence of commitment to open access or open education initiatives through one or more examples of work such as:

An open access publication in a reputable journal



A pre-print/ post-print of a publication in ThinkTech institutional repository



An open textbook or open educational resource



A course with all open learning materials



Open software

Applications are short, requiring only a CV and a short description or link to evidence of your commitment to open access. The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Awards will be announced during Open Access Week which is October 21-27.

For more information or submit an application, visit the Open Access Award page on the Library website. Please contact libraries.faculty.research@ttu.edu with any questions.

This award is NOT for publisher fees. For open access grants for publishing fees please visit the Open Access Publication Initiative page.