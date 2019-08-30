The Offices of the President, Provost, and Research & Innovation are pleased to announce the 2020 Scholarship Catalyst Program (SCP). The SCP promotes research, scholarship, and creative output (construed broadly, including written publications, non-print presentations, curatorship, exhibits, and artistic performances) in the areas of the Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (including law). The primary goal of the program is to promote the research and creative endeavors of Texas Tech faculty.

Application submission deadline is 10/15/2019. Specific questions may be sent to proposals.vpr@ttu.edu Apply at: https://ttu.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1794902 Posted:

8/30/2019



Originator:

Moriah Gonzales



Email:

moriah.a.gonzales@ttu.edu



Department:

VP Research





