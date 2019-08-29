***TIP: Only the student can fill out the form- they must log in with their eRaider username and password.





If you have not yet applied for this academic year:





Go to scholarships.ttu.edu and click on Special Programs. Select the Employee's Dependent Scholarship to access the application.

The student (Child or Spouse) will need the employee's R# in order to complete the application. Employee's R#'s can be found on ID cards or Raiderlink.



The scholarship requires full time enrollment of at least 12 hours for undergraduate or 9 hours for graduate students at TTU or TTUHSC.