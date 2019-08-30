TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Latina STEM majors needed for study – earn up to $60!

Female undergraduate research participants are needed for a study to inform the creation of materials and activities for Texas Tech’s STEM-based summer camp programs for girls. Complete a brief online survey to be entered into a drawing for two a $50 Amazon gift cards. Afterward, you may be invited to come into the lab your to provide your thoughts on camp materials in exchange for $10 cash. Scheduling is extremely flexible! Email phoenix.crane@ttu.edu with subject line “STEM Study” to indicate interest or to request for more information. 

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. 
Posted:
8/30/2019

Originator:
Phoenix Crane

Email:
phoenix.crane@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences


