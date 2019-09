STEM CORE is hosting a STEM Zone in Raider Alley before each home football game and we are looking for volunteers to help run our booth. Interested? Sign up using this form: https://drive.google.com/open?id=10NNuMZYfbpa3hgPQFyBJaspGiGvfz_zzN88yf0xF3SY

Have questions? Email michelle.larriva@ttu.edu for further details.