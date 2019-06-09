This study is examining how family support may play a role as a protective factor for academics and depression among Latinx college students.



To participate you must be:

· Latinx undergraduate of Mexican-descent

· Age 18-25

· Currently enrolled as undergraduate at college or university in the U.S.



Participants will be asked to complete an online survey containing several questionnaires. Those that complete the online survey will be compensated with a $5 electronic gift card to either Amazon.



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

