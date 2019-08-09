TTU HomeTechAnnounce

JCPenney Suit-Up this Sunday, September 8th

We are hosting this private event after the JCPenney store closes so we can give personalized attention to students and help them choose the best career wear for career fairs, internships, and job interviews. Texas Tech University Career Center staff, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on-hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion, how a suit should fit, what size to buy, and how to tie a tie.

During the event, students, staff and faculty can purchase suits, dresses, sport coats, pants, skirts, blouses, ties and shoes to build a career wardrobe.

All attendees must have their University photo ID.

Join the Masked Rider and Fearless Champion, Raider Red, and The Raider, KTXT Radio for this bi-annual event! You will be able to purchase career wear, and career related items at deeply discounted prices.

There will be chances to win JCPenney gift cards, get expert advice on professional clothing and makeup, and build a fantastic wardrobe!

Sephora, The JCPenney Hair Salon and Portrait Studio, along with JCPenney recruiters will be on hand to offer their services!
Posted:
9/6/2019

Originator:
Toni Krebbs

Email:
toni.d.krebbs@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 9/8/2019

Location:
JCPenney, South Plains Mall

