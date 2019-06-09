Research Participants needed for a new study “Actions of Dietary Tocotrienols on Obesity”, led by Dr. Leslie Shen, Professor of Pathology, TTUHSC, Lubbock campus

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is conducting a 24- week research study examining the effects of tocotrienol (vitamin E isomers) on obesity-associated outcomes in postmenopausal women. We need postmenopausal women (at least 1 year after menopause). Participation is free of charge. If you are interested, please contact: Anna Rodriguez at (806) 743-2533 or anna.rodriguez@ttuhsc.edu

This study has been approved by the TTUHSC Institutional Review Board (IRB#: L 18-194)



