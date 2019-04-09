The TTU IT Division provides and supports several free online file storage solutions:

* Mission Critical information is any information or data that is critical to the academic, research, or administrative operation of TTU.

** Non-Mission Critical information is any information or data that is considered non-essential to the function(s) of TTU, a TTU business unit, or a TTU official research project.

Additional Notes:

TTU Enterprise SharePoint is ideal for files that many people may own or need to access. SharePoint is also conducive for collaboration.

TechShare is another resource for archiving large files or folders, but does not afford easy collaboration.

Microsoft Teams provides a popular, collaborative environment, with O365 integration.

OneDrive for Business is best for storing files that you need to retain as the sole user. OneDrive does allow for live collaboration and sharing during the document editing process.