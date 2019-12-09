The Library will host events Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. All events are open to the public.



The first event is an emotional well-being workshop, “You Belong Here: Empowerment through Our Stories/ Perteneces Aquí: Empoderamiento a Través de Nuestras Historias” featuring Rossy Evelin Lima, Ph.D., award-winning author and visiting professor in the Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures. The workshop is set from 3:30 – 5 p.m. Sept. 25 in the University Library’s South Croslin Room.



The second presentation will feature award-winning author Christopher Carmona discussing “Resilience in a Time of Terror: Writing El Rinche and the Telling of the Unrecorded History of La Matanza 1910-1920.”



The discussion will take place from 3:30 – 5 p.m. Oct. 2 in the University Library’s Croslin Room Center.



Carmona will discuss the history of the Rio Grande Valley of Texas during the time known as the Matanza, and will discuss writing about intergenerational trauma passed down through oral stories.



Carmona is an associate professor of Mexican American Studies and Creative Writing at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. He is a member of the Ad Hoc Committee for the State Board of Education for Mexican American Studies. He is author of “The Road to Llorona Park,” which won the 2016 NACCS Tejas Best Fiction Award and was listed as one of the top 8 Latinx books in 2016 by NBC News. He has three books of poetry, “140 Twitter Poems,” “I Have Always Been Here” and “Beat.”