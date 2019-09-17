Today is the day to learn about studying abroad at the TTU Center in Sevilla! Did you know that you can fulfill your entire language requirement by studying abroad for a semester at the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain? Attend an information session to learn more about semester and summer programs at the Center.
Information Session Dates:
- September 17
- September 18
- September 24
- September 25
All sessions will be held in the CMLL Qualia Room beginning at 5 pm. No need to RSVP - just attend the session that works best for your schedule.
Questions about studying at the Center? Contact Lanna Sheldon (lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu
), Sevilla Center Coordinator.
Applications are currently open for spring 2020 programs and are due October 1.