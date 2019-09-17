Today is the day to learn about Spain

Today is the day to learn about studying abroad at the TTU Center in Sevilla! Did you know that you can fulfill your entire language requirement by studying abroad for a semester at the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain ? Attend an information session to learn more about semester and summer programs at the Center. Information Session Dates: September 17

September 18

September 24

September 25 All sessions will be held in the CMLL Qualia Room beginning at 5 pm. No need to RSVP - just attend the session that works best for your schedule. Questions about studying at the Center? Contact Lanna Sheldon ( Questions about studying at the Center? Contact Lanna Sheldon ( lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu ), Sevilla Center Coordinator.

Applications are currently open for spring 2020 programs and are due October 1. Posted:

9/17/2019



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Academic

