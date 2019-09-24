The TTU IT Division welcomes MathWorks to our campus and invites the TTU community to attend one or both MATLAB training sessions on Tuesday, September 24 from 10am—2:30pm, hosted in room 151 of the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC). Based on campus usage and interest, we worked with MathWorks to create two technical training sessions:



Session 1: Data Analysis and Vizualization with MATLAB (10am—12pm)

· Accessing data from multiple sources (Excel, files, other software, hardware, etc.)

· Using interactive tools for iterative exploration, design, and problem-solving

· Automating and capturing your work in straightforward scripts and programs

· Sharing your results with others by automatically creating reports

· Applying tips and tricks in the newer release of MATLAB



Lunch provided by MathWorks (12pm—12:30pm)



Session 2: Accelerating and Optimizing MATLAB Code (12:30pm—2:30pm)

· Understanding vectorization

· Learning best coding practices in MATLAB

· Addressing bottlenecks in your programs

· Incorporating compiled languages, such as C, into your MATLAB applications

· Utilizing parallel computing with multicore processors and GPUs



We invite you to attend either or both training sessions. MathWorks will provide lunch, so please RSVP by September 20 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.





Event Details



Date: Tuesday, September 24

Time: 10am—2:30pm

Location: TLPDC 151

RSVP by September 20 to itevents@ttu.edu

