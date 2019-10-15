TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Free Business Plan Workshop: A Road Map to Your Startup!

Once you have an idea and you are ready to understand how your idea can make money, Hub Camp is the next step. This one-day intensive basic boot camp is designed for the entrepreneur to learn  how to create a business plan for future funding. Participants will have the opportunity to meet with expert mentors. 

This program is meant to be a great stepping stone to compete in the iLaunch competition to win $10,000 in startup funding.

Hub Camp is offered 2x per month.  Click here for more information and to register

  

10/15/2019

Taysha Williams

taysha.williams@ttu.edu

Innovation Hub at Research Park


