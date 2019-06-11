If you have a solution to a problem, you are 60 seconds from knowing if others think it’s a good idea. Pitch the next BIG IDEA and win money to begin your entrepreneur journey! The next BIG IDEA can come from anywhere, create a 60 second video, load it onto the Idea Competition website, and get your friends and family to vote! Students, faculty, and the public can participate in the program and voting process.



Texas Tech supports the entrepreneur spirit in YOU!

First Place- $2,000

Second Place- $1,000

Third Place-$500



Applications close on November 10th, 2019.



Click here to learn more or contact Taysha Williams at Taysha.williams@ttu.edu





