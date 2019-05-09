TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Free Red Raider Startup Entrepreneurial Weekend Workshop

Red Raider Startup
October 25th-27th, 2019


Red Raider Startup is an exciting weekend program that will activate your entrepreneurial potential and help kick-start your future! Come and learn the basics of entrepreneurship through a set of learning modules in a “hands-on" environment that includes ideation, team formation, customer discovery, rapid prototyping, and pitch workshop.

 

FREE food and event t-shirt provided!
 

Registration Closes October 20th, 2019

Register Here


Click here to learn more or contact Taysha Williams at Taysha.williams@ttu.edu 

This announcement is sponsored by the Innovation Hub at Research Park

 

 
Posted:
9/5/2019

Originator:
Taysha Williams

Email:
taysha.williams@ttu.edu

Department:
Innovation Hub at Research Park


