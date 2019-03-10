Red Raider Startup
October 25th-27th, 2019
Red Raider Startup is an exciting weekend program that will activate your entrepreneurial potential and help kick-start your future! Come and learn the basics of entrepreneurship through a set of learning modules in a “hands-on" environment that includes ideation, team formation, customer discovery, rapid prototyping, and pitch workshop.
FREE food and event t-shirt provided!
Registration Closes October 20th, 2019
Register Here
Click here to learn more or contact Taysha Williams at Taysha.williams@ttu.edu
This announcement is sponsored by the Innovation Hub at Research Park