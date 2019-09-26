TTU HomeTechAnnounce

OLLI Presents “OLLI Book Club: ‘The Joy Luck Club’” 9/26/19 at 2:00 p.m.

Inspired by the PBS special, “The Great American Read,” join OLLI members to discover (or rediscover!) some of the most meaningful books of our time as chosen by a national survey of America’s 100 best-loved novels. This semester, we have chosen one book to discuss each month and are hoping to continue this in the coming semesters.

· Thursday, September 26, 2019

· 2:00 - 3:30 p.m.

· Fee: FREE for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

· Facilitator: OLLI Director Shelby Crews

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Posted:
9/13/2019

Originator:
Tina Crowson

Email:
tina.crowson@ttu.edu

Department:
Operations

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 9/26/2019

Location:
Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

