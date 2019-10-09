Do you utilize service learning in your courses or are you interested in developing a new service learning course? Consider officially designating your service learning course with the S Designation. Applications for spring and summer 2020 semesters are due Thursday, October 3rd. For more information, email servicelearning@ttu.edu or visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/servicelearning/S_Designation.php. Posted:

9/10/2019



Originator:

Britton Gregg



Email:

Britton.Gregg@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr





Categories

Academic

Departmental

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

