TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Students, come tailgate with us Oct. 4!

Students, come tailgate with us Oct. 4 -- free hotdogs, swagger-worthy swag, photo booth, live music and more!

#GoLibrary

 Grab some grub, a free T-shirt and other Library swag while supplies last.

 
Posted:
9/25/2019

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/4/2019

Location:
Plaza between University Library and SUB

Categories