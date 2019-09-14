TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FREE community dance lessons--open to all!
Join Balfolk Lubbock in the LHUCA Graffiti Building for free community dance lessons! [cosponsored by the TTU Vernacular Music Center]

From 1 - 2 pm on September 14th, learn popular dances from France with live music. Bring a friend or meet a new dance partner there.

This program is offered at no charge as part of Saturdays at LHUCA in partnership with BalFolk Lubbock.
9/13/2019

Chris Smith

christopher.smith@ttu.edu

School of Music

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 9/14/2019

LHUCA Graffiti Building

