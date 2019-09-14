Join Balfolk Lubbock in the LHUCA Graffiti Building for free community dance lessons! [cosponsored by the TTU Vernacular Music Center]

From 1 - 2 pm on September 14th, learn popular dances from France with live music. Bring a friend or meet a new dance partner there.

This program is offered at no charge as part of Saturdays at LHUCA in partnership with BalFolk Lubbock.