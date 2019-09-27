Visions of Light Gospel Choir, also known as VOL, is going into its 26th year as a Student Organization. We are open to any and every student who is willing to be a part. We have weekly, Saturday, rehearsals and help out with our founder's church service in the Kent R. Hance Chapel here on campus. Although attending the services are not mandatory, you are more than welcome to come out and be a part. If you have further questions and/or concerns, feel free to reach out to VOL's President, Dominique Eatmon, via email at dominique.i.eatmon@ttu.edu. We'd be more than happy to have you.

