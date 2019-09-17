The Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program is housed in the Department of Political Science. We are accepting applications for spring of 2020. You can submit your application and required documents up until two weeks before the semester starts. If you're seeking financial assistance your application and all required documents must be submitted by the deadline of November 1st.
Concentrations for the program include:
Public Management
Health Care Administration
Non-Profit Management
Environmental & Policy Administration
Dual Degree JD/MPA
Dual Degree MPA/MPH
If you have any questions, please send inquiries to: pols.mpa.advising@ttu.edu