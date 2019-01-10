TTU HomeTechAnnounce

JOIN THE TECH BALLROOM DANCE TEAM TODAY!

NO EXPERIENCE IS REQUIRED! We meet every week at the same time and same locations. Attendance is not mandatory. You decide how much you want to learn! 


Monday: 9:00p.m - 11:00p.m.  Rec Room 121


Wednesday: 9:00p.m - 10:00 p.m.  Absolute Dance Studio Lubbock


Friday: 9:00p.m - 10:00 p.m.  Absolute Dance Studio Lubbock

Our goal is to give students a place to make friendships, learn how to dance, and most importantly... HAVE FUN! Dances include: Waltz, Salsa, Tango, Foxtrot, Cha Cha, East Coast Swing, and MANY MORE!! 


Have questions? Send us a message on TechConnect or Facebook: Tech Ballroom Dance Team. Follow us on social media for updates about practices, performances, and competitions!

Instagram: @Texastechballrom

Twitter: @BallroomTech

Snapchat: TechBallroom 



Absolute Dance Studio Lubbock is located at 6405 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79413.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

 

 
Posted:
10/1/2019

Originator:
Ellora Vela

Email:
ellora.vela@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 10/1/2019

Location:
Rec Room 121 & Absolute Dance Studio Lubbock

Categories